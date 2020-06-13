Flexible Dining Options Strengthen Ori’Zaba’s Appeal

A proven franchise model with multiple dining offerings is a good investment in any circumstances.

LAS VEGAS – Ori’Zaba’s flexibility has led to the popular Mexican restaurant chain’s continued success throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Even now that in-restaurant dining is once again allowed, the company continues to offer various options for carry-out, delivery and catering to make it easier for Mexican food lovers to enjoy delicious, quality food, no matter the customer’s comfortable level or situation.

During the height of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, Ori’Zaba’s was able to remain open to serve the community’ needs by offering a wide array of off-site dining options when local health orders prevented on-site dining. These included:

• Pick-up with pre-ordering online and dial in options: Each location has a designated area for order pick up

• Delivery: DoorDash, PostMates, GrubHub, UberEats can all be used for delivery orders

• Catering: Packages of various sizes for large gatherings to individual families can be ordered through EZCatering

• Groceries and ingredient boxes: For those that wanted to cook at home, Ori’Zaba’s provided all the ingredients and recipes needed to create amazing Mexican food at home.

Since reopening our dining rooms, Ori’Zaba’s is taking extra precautions to address the evolving COVID-19 situation and help keep everyone safe and healthy through:

• Social distancing guidelines

• Sanitation stations

• Digital payment preference

• Menus posted outside to minimize congregation in the lobby

• 50 percent seating capacity

• Preferred guest face mask guidelines, except while guests are seated and eating

• Closure of drink stations (a temporary beverage menu is available)

“We want to thank our loyal Ori’Zaba’s fans for their continued patronage during this time,” said President and Franchise Director Lee Cartledge. “We understand it can be stressful to make the decisions about how to take care of yourself and your family. The convenient service we’ve always offered not only makes things a little easier for diners but will also hopefully alleviate the burden for everyone still challenged by COVID-19. We were humbled by our regulars, who told us how happy they were that we could remain open and preparing their favorite dishes.”

Flexible options are just one way Ori’Zaba’s helps owners maximize their return on investment in any climate. Other elements of the franchise business’ unique model include:

• A proven brand with longevity and mature business practices

• Authentic recipes and differentiated menu items that drive repeat customers

• Optimized financial, marketing and labor processes

• Vendor partnerships that provide the best product costs, sourcing and quality

• Comprehensive training, including Ori’Zaba’s University

To learn more about franchising opportunities with the company, call 952.388.4136, email adam ( @ ) zabas dot com or visit

https://www.zabas.com/franchising.

About Ori’Zaba’s – Ori’Zaba’s is a fast casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, Ori’Zaba’s multiple locations can now be found throughout the city. To learn more, visit https://zabas.com/franchising.

https://www.zabas.com