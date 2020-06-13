eLAUNCH of ECOWHEEL.in by IDEAOVATOR

IDEAOVATOR’s ECOWHEEL is first-of-its-kind of online platform aimed at circular economy and contactless marketing during COVID-19 era with the unique concept of e-Shops for products & services for ease of doing business, It is an exclusive platform for Ecofriendly Businesses Inaugurated by Sri. K. Srinivas, South Zone Head of NSIC(National Small Scale Industries Corporation) and Sri. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Principal Secretary- Education Govt. of Assam.

The web Launch was attended by Entrepreneurs from different states and more than 100 products were registered with ecowheel before its launch. Among which COCOTANG from Telangana, WILD EARTH from Mumbai, NAMMA BOOMI from Tamilnadu, HASTHA KALA from Gujarat, Mans Sey from abroad were featured e-Shops on ECOWHEEL.in

The founder Deepika Joshi says that Ecowheel is a one-stop solution for Target Marketing and e-shops.

Ecowheel e-shops helps in creating brand awareness of sellers and can be used to display both the products and services. ECOWHEEL takes care of Digital Marketing needs of its listed products and Services. Small Businesses do not have to invest on Digtal Marketing. Sellers can rent e-shop space and showcase their products online. The uniqueness of this platform is listing of Clean Waste Products of Industries that can be reused as raw materials by other industries.

Buyers can contact sellers their products without any third-party mediation. This portal not only facilitates and encourages “Go Vocal for Local” business initiative but is also in line with the aim of “Atma-Nirbhar Bharat”

“ECOWHEEL” a strategic initiative focused on enhancing the sales and marketing of the local businessmen who are tightly knitted with the concept of conserving ecology. All the listed products can be recycled and bear no impact on the nature.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many local businesses (especially Small & MSME) have experienced heavy dent in their earnings & have impacted their lifestyle including mental trauma in many cases. The buyer’s behavior has also broadly changed, it is difficult to expect normalcy to return in near-term and markets may not be abuzz with customers presence physically.

Our initiative not only focuses on solving this problem but also is in line with Atma-Nirbhar Bharat initiative. Grow and sell local. This portal gives an opportunity for sellers to post their products, post requirement tenders, sell industrial waste and promotes circular economy. As far a buyers are concerned they can shop online and expect a hassle free and safe delivery of the purchases.

It’s a win-win situation for both buyers & sellers and as well as for the society. This initiative have extensive backing of COWE & MSME sector and is meant for promoting Indian Business and play a pivotal role in reviving economy. For more information please visit the link www.ecoeheel.in .