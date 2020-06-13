Brooklyn-Based Natural Hair and Body Company ButterMEssentials Receives Rave Reviews in US and Abroad

New York, NY, Jun 13, 2020 — ButterMEssentials is a family owned company run by Mrs. Negesti Pinnock and her husband and partner Vayden Pinnock. ButterMEssentials line of products includes hair, bath and body products for women, men and children. Bath and body products are made to make your skin feel silky. Customers have been providing great reviews for our products; as our products focus on the nourishment of the hair and skin.

The company’s motto states “You deserve to be Buttered”

ButtterMEssentials products are loaded with butter, natural oils and lovely fragrances (such as essential oils and other fragrances). The company specializes in hair butter, hair elixirs, non-sulfate shampoo bars, non-sulfate shampoos and conditioners, herbal hair moisturizing, lotion bars, body butter, and luxury handmade soaps.

ButterMEssentials does not use parabens and petroleum; as we only use mineral oil nourishing products. We also mix our products with Aloe Vera, Natural Extracts, Herbal Infusions, and products used for healing the body. As our model states above “You deserved to be Buttered.”

“Companies like ButterMEssentials provide Quality Natural Hair and Body Products throughout the US and ships products around the world consistently exceeding customer expectations.” WA Public Relations Company

“ButterMEssentials is poised for significant growth in the United States and Abroad. Their efforts at ButterMEssentials in bringing quality products to customers around the globe is supported by the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. We look forward to working with our member ButterMEssentials as they continue to bring joy to customers by providing quality products to their customers.” Phil Andrews, President, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

To view ButterMEssentials entire line of products or to order product(s) today online visit: http://buttermessentials.com/?afmc=56

Remember ButterMEssentials model “You deserved to be Buttered.”

Media Contact:

WA Public Relations Company

347-475-7158

wapublicrelationsco@gmail.com

https://wa-public-relations-company.business.site