Favorite Property and Travel Places of the summer Tourists are Izmir, Antalya and Didim

Turkey real estate to buy for Turkish citizenship, and passport applications for foreigners who want to live and work in Turkey. Buy property in Turkey for lifestyle and citizenship for investment, retirement or holiday in Turkey. Turkish iClassified is the property and consultant and service agency in Turkey that can accomplish a Turkish Residence Permit Process faster and easier. we save you time and frustration.

Although the summer season comes late, summer regions began to attract attention to the mobility Turkey iClassified General Manager claimed, this year the most in demand of the summer regions Antalya, Didim and Izmir, he said.

With the summer season in Turkey, the cottage market also moved. The desire to improve quality of life and invest in affordable real estate is also driving the demand for summer homes. Turkey iClassified General Manager, who gives information about the cities in demand for the summer house, said that Izmir, Antalya and Didim came first among the regions with the most demand.

Turkey iClassified stated that Turkey Property By Owner and Agent Izmir follows a positive chart when looking at residential sales in the region, especially considering the profile that wants to buy the first house 360 thousand and 500 thousand TL between the supply of demand has found a faster response, he said. Atalay, which also connects the demand for Izmir’s Bornova region to the appointment processes of students and civil servants, stated that interest in Antalya continues intensively as of the summer period of 2017, while Aydin Didim pointed out that it is under the branding of foreigners in particular.

On the other hand Izmir Turkish Property For Sale who pointed out that real estate prices and land costs for sale are high, emphasized that the height is seen especially in Mansuroðlu and Kazýmdirik areas. Manager said that the prices of the square meter unit of the projects vary between 6 thousand – 8 thousand TL, “branded projects in Bornova and Bayraklý Region, life fabric and customer expectations are moving up. Especially on the investor Front, 1+1 housing options are in demand due to the geographic and demographic nature of the area. Mansuroðlu and Kazimdirik neighborhoods, while maintaining their charm, 1 + 1 apartments for a thousand 200 – thousand 800 TL, 3 + 1 apartments for a thousand 400 – 2 thousand 500 TL between the prices are rented,” he said.

Sales for tourism in Antalya hit ceiling.

As of the summer period of 2020 Turkey Antalya Apartments the interest in Antalya in the Mediterranean region continues to be intense, noting that the interest in Antalya ERA Maximum broker Hüseyin Günal stated that the interest in real estate in the Antalya region is going through the roof. Turkey iClassified, ” this interest on the back of the ceiling has been effective in falling summer prices since 2015. The most in demand regions in Antalya, where square meter prices vary from one thousand TL to 5 thousand TL, come to the fore as Konyaaltý and Lara regions. Especially due to the interest of domestic tourism and foreign investors in Alanya, Manavgat – Side, Kemer, Kas-Kalkan region tourism-purpose real estate sales continue to increase,” he said.

Didim was the common choice of the British

Didim Beach Property Turkey also pointed out that the Didim district of Aydin, which has recently developed rapidly and has become one of the world’s number one tourist resorts, is a preferred area for summer house investors. ” Didim, with its wonderful beaches, clear water and flat areas, has become one of the best alternatives in tourism. Didim, 150 km from Izmir, 104 km from Bodrum and 70 km from Kusadasi thanks to the distance of Didim, Health, holiday and history tourism is one of our rare resorts blending. Thanks to this position, Didim has the distinction of being one of the most traded cities in the Foreign platform as well as in the national platform for real estate sales.

The Turkish Homes For Rent square meter prices range from TL 890 to TL 2 thousand 450. In Didim, the British make up 70 percent of foreign investment, followed by Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Russia. The number of properties sold to foreigners since 2000 is seen as 15 thousand pieces,” he said.

About iClassified

TurkishClassified.com has been trusted by 70 countries worldwide for the company that has a simplified Turkish Property website. Since 2005 over 300.000 foreigner nationals have purchased more than 40 billion EURO worth of property and land investment in Turkey. Contact our department to answer all your real estate related questions and free consultancy on How you can join the Turkish property ladder under 300 days of sun, sea and sand in the Mediterranean also known as the world famous Turkish Riviera. Turkish iClassified serves foreigners living in Turkey for 24 hours a day 7 days a week, and available in 6 languages.

For news and photos, media kit, please contact our office address by mail, phone, fax, or email.

Contact Information:

Fener Mah.

Turkish iClassified

Tekelioglu Cad. No.55 07160

Muratpasa Antalya,

Turkey

Operation hours

Monday – Friday 08.00-17.00

Saturday – Sunday closed