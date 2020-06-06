Thomas S. Barton: Attorney at Law Launches Its Free Electronic Consultations

Thomas S. Barton explains a new service as Attorney at Law. It is free online consultations for DUI and criminal cases.

Thomas S. Barton: Attorney at Law, one of the prominent criminal defense law firms in Georgia, commits to serve people by offering electronic consultations for free. Electronic consultations are an effective way for people to consult experts about their problems. They will get an answer from the expert via email. Thomas S. Barton, the DUI lawyer on the Attorney at Law, explained, “The purpose of our free consultations is to give honest advice that people need. They deserve to hear what they should hear. After that, people can decide the best action they should take to overcome their problems. Here, we work to protect their rights dealing with the process to solve the problem.”

The idea of this new service is to maximize the role of Technology in supporting DUI attorney services. The lawyer and client can interview via telephone or video teleconferencing. They don’t have to meet each other face to face only to discuss the case. This service will make the process much simpler, easier, and faster. Barton added, “Technology has an important role in our industry. We want to maximize it. We hope that it develops our firm one step further. In the process, it is not only using technology, such as the internet, laptop, video camera, or phone but also delivery services. We can send videos and pieces of evidence by using a trusted delivery service.”

The online consultation will not reduce the services. People can discuss everything about Driving Under the Influence with the expert criminal defense lawyer. They can discuss jail time, license suspension, probation, community service, abuse evaluation, and many more. James, one of the clients, clarified, “We need an attorney that follows the trend. It will be great to consult our cases online. Online free consultation is also a great option during the epidemic season in case we have to do a physical distancing plan.”

A free consultation, along with a high level of investigative skills, will serve as a valuable guide and access to advice for clients. This will allow the criminal defense lawyer to help more clients. They simply read the case and give the best advice on how to best deal with it. Barton added, “The main goal of our firm is to help clients at any time during the court process. We want to use our experience, knowledge, and skills to defend the right of people who need it. It also shows that consulting a case with an expert lawyer or attorney is not as complicated as it can imagine.”

About Thomas S. Barton:

Thomas S. Barton has been a criminal law attorney since 1991. He helps people with criminal charges because of various cases. Nowadays, he offers free online consultations.

