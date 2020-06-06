Lushi Technology is a one stop solution offering reliable injection molding services in China

Shenzhen, (June 07, 2020): Lushi Technology, a one stop Plastic Mold Manufacturers In China in China designs and manufactures a series of plastic injection molds and parts for automotive parts, home appliances, and electronics along with ODM/OEM services products. The organization is offering a one-stop solution by adhering closely to each and every customer requirement in order to offer maximum benefits.

With core competent injection mold maker onboard, the manufacturing solution is proficient to deliver precise engineering. The group is driven by a core team of responsible manufacturers who initiate and brainstorm an idea while push forward the project forward to define the best results. The primary idea lies upon guaranteeing customer’s requirements while bringing a competitive product forward in the market at the earliest.

‘We cooperate in harmony with our customers and derive solutions to help businesses reach higher Custom Injection Molded Parts manufacturing processes. Our employees are trained well in programming, machining, designing that can optimize the complex processes while rendering minimized errors. ‘, as said by the manufacturing head at Lushi Technology.

About Lushi Technology

Lushi Technology Con. Ltd has been founded in Shenzhen in the year 2009 with the primary goal to be the foremost supplier of custom plastic mold making and plastic injection molding parts.

For more information, feel free to browse https://www.lushimold.com/

