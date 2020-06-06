Caravan RV Camping Expands Their Range of Caravan Appliances & Accessories on the Online Store

Australia: Caravan RV Camping, a chief provider of RV equipment and accessories, has lately extended their range of caravan appliances and accessories by adding new products on their online store.

Caravan RV Camping has added an incredible new range of caravan appliances and electronics accessible to purchase online. The company is centred around offering the most extensive range of caravan and camping products that are upheld with industry-leading experts’ advice.

In the new range, they have included a variety of batteries, compact power solutions for canopies, portable camping fridges and charging bundles. Here is a glimpse of some of the caravan appliances updated on the Caravan RV Camping online store:

Enerdrive Canopy Systems: Enerdrive has designed three compact power solutions to manage electrical appliances that are located in 4WD canopies. These three models are identified as – The Explorer, The Traveller and The Adventurer.

Portable Lithium Battery Pack by Dometic: This Dometic PLB40 Portable Lithium Battery pack, allows you to go off-grid for longer by powering the appliances like portable fridge/freezers and more.

A range of Dometic CFX3 Portable Fridge Freezer: This is another portable fridge freezer range released by Dometic. The range begins with 36 litres and goes up to 94 litres including 3 single zones, 1 single zone with ice producer and 2 double zone models.

Engel MT-V Portable Camping Fridges: An efficient and reliable range of portable camping fridges from Engel powered by the ‘Sawafuji Swing Motor’ that includes two different types of refrigerators:

• Single compartment models that can only run the unit as a fridge or freezer – can’t run as both at a time.

• Combi models where the unit is split in half by a divider. Half of the unit runs as a freezer, and then the overflow of air makes the other side of the fridge cool.

Victron “In Vehicle” Off Grid Charging Bundle: This charging bundle by Victron is Bluetooth enabled that includes 30A DC to DC & 30A AC to DC charger.

If you wish to update your RV with these newly added caravan appliances or want to buy it for future updates, then please visit Caravan RV Camping and discover the complete range of products.

About the Company:

Caravan RV Camping is owned and operated on the Gold Coast, Australia. They are a proud Australian company that has grown from a small caravan workshop in the late 1980s to a leading online caravan appliance, accessories and spare parts. They strive to offer the most comprehensive range of the best brands such as: Dometic, Evakool, Camec, Coast to Coast and many more. They offer the widest range of high-quality caravan appliances, accessories, and spare parts for caravan. Their complete range of caravan accessories like waeco fridges, camping fridges are their best-selling products.

