How To Plan Public Relations in South Korea?

Why the Korean market?

South Korea has recently received unprecedented attention in the cultural, political, economic and even medical sectors. Multinational companies, ranging from gaming, esports, entertainment, cosmetics and medical companies, are trying to enter the Korean market and the amount of investments are on the rise. If it captures the hearts of Koreans who are especially fastidious and hyper-sensitive to trends, it’s a sign that further expansions to other markets in Asia-pacific will be feasible. In other words, South Korea has become the testing grounds for feasibility of business expansion to Asia-pacific regions.

Media Landscapes

In Korea, the merge between paper press media and online media platforms was relatively swift with the surge of web portals. Most news articles are consumed through web portals. The largest web portal in Korea is Naver, accounting for more than 70 percent of the total market share. Daum and Google are trailing Naver with around 10 percent market share each. Local newspapers publish their articles through web portals and media partnerships. Unlike Google, Naver has grouped every news article into certain categories for instance sports, entertainment and politics. For this reason, the ripple effect can be achieved depending on where the article is exposed.

Why do you need a local PR expert?

The biggest concern when multinational companies prepare for the GTM (Go To Market) plan for the Korean market is how to carry out effective marketing communications in Korea. Corporates tend to experience higher levels of difficulty in PR (Public Relations) as 1) the media environment is rapidly changing, 2) the propagation speed is racing 3) there are far too many stakeholders to maintain relations with the journalists, influencers, and officials. Therefore, the communication should be carried out strategically from the beginning of entering the Korean market.

