electric motor vehicles

At CRE motors we make use of Hybrid Electric Vehicle or (rechargeable) cars is a combination of a traditional combustion engine and a battery that can be plugged into an outlet to charge before driving. Hybrid electric vehicles range can cover kilometres functioning as a 100% electric car, offering a smooth ride.

Even when the battery is empty, the rechargeable hybrid car functions by recovering energy during slowing down and braking while the electric motor continues to boost the combustion engine when accelerating or starting the car.

Even with an empty battery, hybrid cars release less CO2 than traditional combustion engine vehicles. Hybrid Electric Vehicle(HEV) has the benefits of being able to function in 100% electric mode for everyday trips while also being able to cover hundreds of kilometres in hybrid mode.

