Neue Auctions’ Online Pandemic Relief Auction on May 30th will Benefit Antiques and Fine Arts Dealers in Northeast Ohio

Beachwood, Ohio, USA, May 16, 2020 — Neue Auctions has scheduled a Pandemic Relief Auction for Saturday, May 30th, at 11 am Eastern time, in an effort to support local antiques and fine arts dealers in and around the Cleveland area affected by the Corona virus. The online auction will consist of many “old new-stock” antiques, decorative art, fine art and jewelry, all consigned by local northeast Ohio dealers.

“Many shops have had to close and many shows have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “We have a reduced seller rate for these dealers, so bidders can rest assured that any participation in this sale will directly impact these dealers who will realize a greater portion of proceeds from each lot purchased.”

In addition, one of Neue’s bidding platforms – Liveauctioneers.com – will donate 80 percent of proceeds from all first-time online purchases to the Meals on Wheels COVID Response Fund and the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. “Please help support our local economy and your favorite dealers by participating in this auction,” Maciejewski said.

With a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$6,000, a dazzling Tiffany 14kt white gold and diamond ring is a strong candidate for top lot of the auction. The 1.2-carat diamond is beautifully set in 14kt yellow gold expandable shank. Also, a Potter and Mellen necklace, boasting 57 sterling silver 8mm hammered balls on an 18 ½ inch strand, marked “925 Dobbs” on the clasp, should bring $250-$350. The necklace, with Potter and Mellen folder, is polished and in very nice condition.

The fine art category is plentiful and will feature an oil on canvas painting of Two Pigeons on a Ledge, signed and dated lower right (“1879”) by Italian artist Marz Sofra and nicely housed in a heavy gilt frame, 23 inches by 29 inches (est. $1,500-$2,500); and an oil on canvas by Enrico Del Bono (Italian, 1915-2006), titled Still Life of Flowers in Vase with Surreal Landscape, artist signed and contained in a 28 inch by 23 ½ inch Dutch-style ebonized frame (est. $600-$900).

Paintings by American artists will include an oil on canvas by Algesa O’Sickey (1917-2006), titled Concert #1, signed lower right and matted inside a 17 inch by 23 inch frame (est. $600-$1,000); and a graphite and pastel on paper work by the noted Cleveland School artist William Sommer (1867-1949), titled Stone Masons, artist signed, matted and framed (est. $400-$800).

As for sculptures, a hand-blown glass male torso signed by Dino Rosin (Italian, b. 1948), 15 inches tall (20 inches including the base), in very good condition, should fetch $1,000-$1,500; while another male nude torso – a carved marble example after the antique original and standing 16 ¼ inches including stand and base, with no damage or repair – is expected to hit $150-$250.

Lamps and lighting will feature a Quezel four-light hanging fixture having a circular ceiling plate and four bronze tone shaped pendant links holding Quezel signed shades, with matching sconces (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a French Empire figural bronze two-light chamberstick, cast as an oval shaped oil lamp issuing two scrolled arms, on a stepped green marble base (est. $500-$1,000).

A terracotta figure of Moses, crafted in 1956 by F.Z. Gorse (1897-1986), 17 ½ inches tall and signed, dated and inscribed at the base, carries a pre-sale estimate of $500-$1,000. Also, a Fabienne Jouvin of Paris cloisonné jar, cylindrical form with conforming cover and decorated with geometric color blocks, 7 ¾ inches tall and signed to the base, should finish at $150-$300.

A pair of fine and rare Italian silk and paper artworks depicting the Finding of Moses and Moses and the Column of Fire, embroidery with gold and silver metallic thread, colored foil and hand-colored engravings, both framed, should reach $1,500-$2,500; while a pair of German carved and gilded wood boiserie panels, each one a different size (overall 55 inches by 17 inches by 16 ½ inches), each carved with florettes in a lattice work pattern, is estimated to fetch $200-$400.

Rounding out just some of the auction’s anticipated highlights, a 1909-D $5 Indian Head U.S. gold coin, in circulated condition and not professionally graded, has an estimate of $400-$800; and a Turkish Bokhara carpet showing intricate geometric borders in red and blue, the red field with gul designs, wool on wool weft, 4 feet 9 inches by 2 feet 5 inches, should make $200-$400.

Internet bidding will be provided by Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Virtual gallery previews will be held via the Neue Auctions website, at www.neueauctions.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Saturday, May 30th online-only Pandemic Relief Auction at 11 am Eastern time, please visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted often.

