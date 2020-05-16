HostGator Launches Upgraded Server Platform at Affordable Price

(15th May 2020): HostGator, a global leader in web hosting and cloud services for entrepreneurs and developers, has today expanded its line of fully-managed dedicated server options to include Solid State Drives (SSDs) and high-core-count CPUs. The move follows the recent addition of SSDs to HostGator’s managed WordPress service offering.

The whole of HostGator’s core Hosting Providers offerings including shared hosting, virtual private servers, and dedicated servers together comprise the “HostGator Server” platform, all of which are now either powered by SSDs or include an option for SSD storage.

Users demanding increased performance promised by next-gen processing power and Solid State Drives can step up to a new HostGator configuration to receive a 32 Core AMD Opteron™ Processor 6376 or Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2630 v3 processor, 64GB / 32GB RAM, and new blazing-fast SSD storage for as little as 2.75$ per month. Users requiring power and increased storage capacity can swap the SSDs at no additional cost.

HostGator offers a range of three different customer-configurable hardware options. The new servers are available four times faster than the existing platform. In addition to the enhanced performance gains, customers now have access to free SSLs through their easy to use cPanel or Plesk Control Panel to guarantee their data protection. As an added bonus, the servers are housed in a state-of-the-art Tier 3 data center, which includes fully redundant power, network, and cooling components as well as DDOS protection.

HostGator’s latest Dedicated Server Lineup allows customers who have a significant online presence the flexibility, control, and ability to sustain high traffic sites without performance impact. As with all of its products, HostGator’s 24/7/365 support team is available to assist customers.

HostGator’s VP of Data Center Operations and Dedicated Hosting Product Manager. “Our dedicated servers have been popular for years with users who have wanted more power than shared hosting could provide but weren’t comfortable managing their own cloud compute instance. Our public cloud solution. Now they don’t have to make the choice — we’ll give them a managed environment with plenty of dedicated power to go with it. Boom.”

Dedicated servers from HostGator with Solid State Drives and powerful multi-core CPUs are available today.

