The San Francisco De Young Museum seems to be in fashion, with several designer exhibitions now taking place in the coming months. The current exhibitions, replica balenciaga shirts and Spain look gorgeous. When opened a few weeks ago, Vogue editor and exhibit curator Hamish Bowles gave a lecture with Miren Arzalluz, Lourdes Font, and Pamela Golbin (try to say these names fast) ). Most of the talks and exhibitions compare replica balenciaga shirts work to Spanish art, revealing his design inspiration, but also learned some interesting facts about the designer.

First, some basics: Balenciaga was a haute couture designer who worked in Paris during the days of Chanel and Dior—although he was born Spanish. He is known as one of the few couturiers who not only sketched designs and handed them to tailors, but also knew how to sew them. When he died, women in society were fainted and trapped in a dark room (very dramatic) and declared that fashion was over. One of my favorite stories about replica balenciaga uk is that he did not pay attention to the trend and instead designed each dress for women wearing it focusing on her best features .