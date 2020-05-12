Crestview Exploration Discovers Gold Mine

I’ve stumbled upon what I firmly believe will be 2020’s greatest success story. A Canadian mining company whose stock could be on the verge of exploding.

Company: Crestview Exploration Inc

Stock symbol: CRS (On the Canada Stock Exchange)

I combed through this company’s 43-101 reports (that’s the official government-approved report that a certified geologist issues) and what I found is staggering…

Crestview Exploration is sitting on billions of dollars of gold, and investors have no idea…

Perhaps it’s because of language such as this found in the report:

Crestview basically owns 72 claims in Nevada covering around 1,500 acres which together are called the Rock Creek Project.

The Rock Creek Project is located smack in the middle of massive mining properties which have produced more than $100 billions of gold over the last few decades.

One such example is the Goldstrike mine owned by Barrick Gold (the second largest mining company in the world) located on the same “Carlin” trend nearby and which produced more than 42 million ounces of gold to date.

That’s followed by the Carlin mine, the Gold Quarry mine and the Emigrant mine which together produced another 30+ million ounces of gold.

Then there’s the other metals such as silver and copper which are all also present in significant quantities across the area.

Crestview’s Rock Creek follows in the footsteps of all those other famous mines… All drilling tests so far across the entire property show substantial concentrations of both gold and silver.

In my professional opinion, we are looking at potentially more than 2 million ounces of gold and 8 million ounces of silver with an above-ground value of over $4 billion based on the drilling tests and historical data.

Furthermore, it is very probable at this point that the world will experience the biggest recession in decades and demand for gold in those unfavorable times always goes through the roof. It has been so for centuries and it will be no different this time.

The only difference this time around is that there isn’t that much gold out there anymore and the price is expected to jump to an all-time high before the end of 2020. Companies like Crestview will be able to supply gold into this market and make a mint for their shareholders.

For the time being, the stock is extremely undervalued but I believe that it is literally on the cusp of breaking out.

The upside potential for investors buying shares of Crestview Exploration (symbol: CRS) today is around 500% with a 6-month horizon and long-term shareholders (1-3 years) could realistically to see up to 2,400% gains. This is why the time to come in is today.

More Information Visit here: https://www.canadianinvestor.com