Sinus Institute of Southwest Florida – Exceptional Care With Expertise

The sinuses are one among the dozens of body parts that are according to Darwin as useless or nearly useless. As there is no particular or receptive information on how why people have sinuses. Some of the most popular guesses include protection of the brain during a hard blow to the face, or it can causes resonances in our voices. Being still a mystery, there exist many people with the sinus problem. Those common problems generally include:-

• Sinus Blockages

• Narrow sinuses

• Sinus allergies

Sinusitis or Sinus Infections like Sinus Headache etc. Symptoms of sinusitis vary from person to person. You may have sinusitis if you have a runny nose or cold symptoms that last longer than 12 weeks, difficulty breathing through the nose, loss of smell, dripping in the throat from the nose, bad breath, cough, fever, or sore throat.

Sinus Institute of Southwest Florida is one of your professional Ear, Nose, and Throat specialists of Florida whose comprehensive approach of our skilled team allows every aspect of your medical condition to be treated with optimum effectiveness. The efficient team working at our premises has developed such a tactile approach that the system allows us to determine precisely what your sinus problem is all.

Our varied list of top quality services that we provide are:-

• Balloon Sinuplasty – It is generally an office-based treatment for sinusitis that will make you go back on your work without any pain medicine and with the addition of ultimate relief that lasts.

• Sinus Surgery – It is a sort of minimally operated invasive technique that takes somehow less recovery time and even without any nasal packing or black eyes.

• Functional Rhinoplasty – It is generally a reconstruction of the nasal architecture which helps to enhance our breathing and also in restoring the natural nasal silhouette.

• CT Scan – Our low dose emitting and quick and efficient CT scanners provides your surgeon the required roadmap needed for sinus treatment.

• Sinus Balloon – It is a type of advanced surgical process which is used to treat sinusitis and other related problems through minimally invasive techniques.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Sinus Institute of Southwest Florida

Address: 7531, 39 Barkley Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33907, United States

Phone: +1 239-936-1616

Website: https://swflsinus.com/