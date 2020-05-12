Ceningan Divers Release their New Online Education Centre

A new way to learn and promote conservation education in the time of Covid-19. A new online platform where students can enroll in PADI and Project AWARE courses, marine conservation workshops and learn about marine life and conservation from the comfort and safety of your home.

Nusa Ceningan, Bali – Ceningan Divers today announced the release of their online Education Centre, a new learning portal giving worldwide access to their conservation workshops focused on marine life and environmental best practices. Ceningan Divers’ Education Centre offers those interested in marine conservation an opportunity to learn about a wide range of topics from marine life, coral reef conservation, and practical skills to help them improve their knowledge of the underwater world.

“With travel restriction in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we wanted to offer a new way to share our knowledge of marine life and the conservation of our ocean planet. As a small business affected by the current situation, we saw an opportunity to provide people something unique that they can access from their homes while still promoting our passion for conservation and supporting our team” says Robert Scales, Co-Founder of Ceningan Divers.

The Education Centre offers workshops covering: mola, mantas, turtles, tropical fish, coral reefs, mangroves, and more. The mola workshop is available free of charge while the others are $20. Complete all 8 workshops to qualify for the Conservation Diver Certification Program. You can also enrol for the Project AWARE specialty eCourses available online for just $80.

“We employ 24 people each of whom is responsible for looking after their family. Beyond our innovative new Education Center, the first independently curated online learning platform built by a dive operator, we also set up a GoGetFunding campaign, which has raised over $6,500 to help us support our staff to buy food for their families and essential services such as electricity and cellular data to keep in touch with others. For those who make a donation of $50 or more on the platform, we unlock our educational workshops for them – it’s a thank you from us to them which also benefits the environment.” says Robert Scales, Co-Founder of Ceningan Divers.

Features and benefits of Ceningan Divers’ Education Centre include.

– Free Enrolment to the Education Centre gives you access to 8 custom created workshops by our in-house Marine Biologist

– Signing up to the Education Centre gets the first workshop on Mola (Sunfish) for free

– On-demand unique quality educational programs available online

– Take the popular Project AWARE Specialty or AWARE Coral Reef Conservation eCourses conducted by our team, including PADI certification upon completion of the course curriculum.

– A growing selection of PADI eCourses conducted by our team.

– Complete all 8 workshops and receive a 1,000,000Rp Gift Voucher exchangeable to book one of our PADI Learn & Stay or Dive & Stay Package.

World Environment Day 2020 Initiatives

“With World Environment Day coming on June 5th, we will also be offering our ‘Coral Reef’ and the ‘Personal Challenges We Should Aspire’ workshops free of charge from May 25th to June 15th. We hope these educational programs will help promote the importance of our reefs and how we can reduce our impact on the environment to broader audiences while people are observing social distancing practices and remaining at home during the Covid-19 crisis. Since we opened our dive resort in 2015, we have conducted annual initiatives for World Environment Day, however, with the current restrictions, it makes it impossible for us to present at local schools, conduct beach and street cleanups or dives against debris. With our online Education Centre, we can promote the importance of actions and education to build a more sustainable future.” says Robert Scales, Co-Founder of Ceningan Divers.

Ceningan Divers Education Centre eCourses and Workshops are now available online.

For more information on Ceningan Divers Education Centre, please visit https://edu.ceningandivers.com/.

About Ceningan Divers: Founded in 2015, Ceningan Divers is an award-winning, eco-friendly, PADI 5 Star Instructor Development Dive Resort. A top rated Green Fins Dive Operator (currently ranking #4 in the world), 100% AWARE Partner, Trash Hero Partner, the winner of the Dive Resort of the Year at the 2019 BlueGreen360 Awards and the winner of the Dive Operator of the Year at the 2018 BlueGreen360 Awards.

About PADI: Founded in 1966 PADI Worldwide is a privately held corporation and the world’s largest scuba diving training organization with nearly 450 employees in PADI corporate offices around the world. PADI Regional Headquarters support the efforts of individual professional members and PADI Dive Centers and Resorts in more than 183 countries and territories. To serve the needs of divers worldwide, translations of PADI materials are available in at least 26 languages.

About Project Aware: Project AWARE® a registered nonprofit organization, is 27 years old and transformed from an environmental ethic created by PADI in 1989, to a separate nonprofit organization with global reach and a passionate community dedicated to protecting our ocean. Over the years, Project AWARE has stayed at the forefront of emerging ocean issues and pressing global challenges.

About Green Fins: The Green Fins initiative aims to protect and conserve coral reefs through environmentally friendly guidelines that promote a sustainable diving and snorkeling industry. Green Fins is coordinated internationally by The Reef-World Foundation in partnership with the UN Environment. Green Fins is a proven conservation management approach which leads to a measurable reduction in negative environmental impacts associated with diving and snorkeling. The approach is proven and replicable, and has been adopted by 11 countries and nearly 600 individual marine tourism companies since its inception in 2004.

https://edu.ceningandivers.com