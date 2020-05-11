Stella Beauty introduces Gift Cards

One of the hottest and most innovative ethical beauty stores in New Zealand, Stella Beauty is introducing gift cards to help customers give the gift of guilt-free glamour more easily. This newest offering is in line with the shop’s mission of raising awareness about and promoting the use of cruelty-free and vegan makeup and skincare products.

Convenient Shopping, Customisable Gift-Giving Experience

In its latest undertaking, Stella Beauty also emphasises its commitment to give their patronisers a convenient shopping experience.

With a gadget and internet connection, their customers can shop their gift card of choice via their easy-to-navigate website.

Their gift card products are available in different designs — from a stylishly designed generic card to thematic ones which can be given on special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, and Mothers’ Day celebrations.

Apart from the variety of design choices, Stella Beauty gift cards are also customisable. You can enter the gift card price you want (a minimum of $10 is required), select the date wherein the recipient will receive your present, and even add a message of up to 300 characters. Valid within a year of purchase, their vouchers can either feature the primary product image or your desired image (which you can upload on their website upon filling out the order form).

Stella Beauty vouchers can be delivered to the recipient’s email address, or you can choose to print it and hand it out yourself for a more personal touch.

Why Choose Stella Beauty

Bringing the best in ethical beauty, Auckland-based Stella Beauty is built from its founders’ passion for cruelty-free makeup and skincare. Though only established in 2015, their relentless desire to promote vegan products — or products that contain no animal ingredients or ingredients derived from animals — have pushed them to the forefront of the industry. Why shop from their site? Here are the best reasons:

Huge catalog of products. Forging strong relations with the leading manufacturers in the industry, Stella Beauty boasts a huge selection of vegan, non-toxic, and natural beauty products. Safe and effective, the luxurious vibe their products give come with a competitive pricing to cater to any budget.

Sustainable packaging. The company’s dedication to go organic is also well-embodied in their packaging design. Teaming up with credible green companies Go Sweet Spot and r3pack, they use sustainable eco-packaging to wrap and send your order.

Prompt shipping services. Though based in Auckland, the company provides shipping services across New Zealand. Apart from delivering orders promptly, they also offer them at a budget-friendly rate. For orders under $50, a standard flat rate of $5 applies.

Rewarding shopping experience. When you create an account on their website, you can have access to Stella Beauty’s reward system. In this scheme, you will earn points each time you purchase from them. You can use your accumulated points to redeem a reward in the future.

Looking for an amazing gift for the equally amazing people in your life? Know more about Stella Beauty’s array of products and gift cards at https://stellaforcrueltyfree.co.nz/gift-cards.