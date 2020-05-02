JOHNNY THE HOBBY ARTIST SAYS “TIME TO SUPPORT THE BUSINESSES THAT SUPPORTED ME”

Forth Worth, TX, (May 02, 2020): JOHNNY, a native Texan and Hobby Artist says it is time to support the business that supported him and has rated top 5 businesses accordingly.

#1 TEXAS SPICE RESTAURANT AND BAR AT OMNI HOTEL & RESORT DALLAS TX – The waiter stuff, bartenders, supervisors, and the Sous Chef all give top notch service. Ask for the Johnny Sanford pancakes with the crispy edges. So delicious & you will never want them any other way!

#2 BACK TO HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC DR KRISTI FARRELL DALLAS TX – Very professional and the best chiropractor and massage therapy in Dallas.

#3 SAM PACK’S FIVE STAR FORD SERVICE DEPARTMENT N RICHLAND HILLS TX – All the service advisors and cashiers provides a best in service experience. Also, they support military and law enforcement service for men and women.

#4 NEIGHBOR’S HOUSE GROCERY DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH TX – A brand new fun, friendly, clean Place and wide variety of items. They have everything what I need and can want here, said JRS3

#5 SHIPLEY DO NUTS 4224 MILLER AVE FORT WORTH TX –

A brand new store “the donuts and coffee taste better at this location” Said JRS3. So happy to see this neighbour that I grew up in as a kid.

About Johnny Sanford

JOHNNY the HOBBY ARTIST is a native Texan returning to his roots in Fort Worth, Texas and with his music, he aims to spread a positive, and motivational message for the people around the world. The Texan native is an artist to keep an eye and ear out for as he is set to keep releasing music that will resonate with anyone with “PLANET SUICIDE”

Remarkably, JOHNNY the HOBBY ARTIST’s (AKA JRS3) background includes being the son of Johnny R Sanford II, well-respected preacher of the House of Saints Church Palestine, Texas. Along with having served over 24 years in law enforcement. Both of these factors play deeply in his song writing and have formed his world view, which is distinct and intriguing, to put it mildly.

