“India’s initiatives in last 6 years will help feed the hunger of Millennial” said Dr. Sadar A.R., Head, Trading & Risk Management, Al Guhar Group, UAE at IIF Webinar

Indian Institute of Finance hosted the 16th IIF Webinar series on "Essence of Life and Growth" by Dr. Sadar Abdul Rasheed, Head, Trading & Risk Management, Al-Guhar Group, UAE. Dr. Sadar is an Alumni from the 2003-05 batch of Management of Business Finance program o Indian Institute of Finance. He has earlier worked with Glow Oil Group (UAE), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill (GARMCO), Kingdom of Bharain, The Savola Group, Saudi Arabia and MCX India. The Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance and Executive Editor, Finance India. The Webinar was attended by over 69 global participants from Sweden, USA, UK, Germany, Sri Lanka, India and others.

Realizing the purpose of life and giving back to the society are the key essence of life. Life is qualitative and growth is quantitative in nature. One must look at them both with positivity and balance them for happy living.

Dr. Sadar said that one must get out of one’s comfort zone and urge for knowledge and growth in life. Always be considerate and give back to the society. We have both, mix of professional life happiness and personnel life happiness. There are things in life that you cannot buy from money or power. Do not keep yourself to a bank balance but rather be a better human being said Dr. Sadar. To overcome the problem of plenty dilemma, one should choose what really one need.

According to Dr. Sadar being spiritual means follow humanity by following good ethics and values, which are important for being a good citizen. Spirituality always comes up with humanity with empathy being the key factor feels Dr. Sadar. India is now becoming hub of entrepreneur’s study. The Indian Government has initiated large number of programs like the Start-up, Stand-up, Make in India and others which will induce growth and feel the hunger Millennial have. Markets have always been unpredictable and have evolved with time continuously. It is a question of how one looks at the time frame and the challenging opportunities which lay ahead.

Large number of Questions from amongst 69 participants were asked by Dr. Deepak Vohra (Ambassador, IFS, former Diplomat and Special Advisor to large number of Prime Ministers in Africa, INDIA); Mohd. Haleem Khan (former Secretary, Goernment of India, Ministry of Finance, INDIA) ; Prof. Dr. Rekha Jagannath (former Member, Karnataka State Planning Board, INDIA), Ms. Deepti Mundel (HOD and Teacher, INDIA) and many others.

Indian Institute of Finance has initiated the interactive IIF Webinar Series on “Essence of Life and Growth” with the prime objective to bring forth positivity of life based on the life experiences one has gained over 3-4 decades of personal life experiences, professional life, the nation, the economy and the world at large, having seen different colours of life based on ups and downs one has witnessed.