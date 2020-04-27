Introducting Akadema Catapult BBCOR Metal Bat

Akadema is pleased to announce the release of its new BBCOR Bat, Akadema Catapult. This bat is one of the top performing bats out on the market right now. Jarrett Gardner, from Backspin Tee & Former Professional Player with Boston Red Sox organization, “Unbelievable! It has as much pop as the other top bats. We hit over 1,000 balls in front of 7,000 coaches in the 3 days. Lots of good feedback. These kids previous high on exit speed was 88 mph. Was able to get it up to 93 mph with the Catapult” The Catapult features “Pro Balance” which allows for a lighter barrel creating more speed in your swing path with higher exit speeds. If you are a club ball player or a high school player who is on the cusp of breaking out, the Catapult is for you.

About Akadema:

Akadema is the world’s most exciting baseball and softball equipment company. In its short history Akadema has become the hottest baseball and softball equipment company for professional, college, high school and serious youth players. Akadema attributes their increase in market share to their innovative quality professional product line, which is contrast to mass production products that have little to do with quality or feel. Akadema has long stood for high quality and performance and wants you to Bring Your “A” Game. Akadema comes highly endorsed by former and current MLB players like: Derek Holland, Manny Ramirez, Shane Victorino, Cameron Maybin, Vin Mazzaro, Craig Breslow, David Murphy, Jose Guillen and many others as well as Senior Advisor Ted Kubiak, MLB Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski and former Senior Advisor and HOF catcher Gary Carter