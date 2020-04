Infinity Hotel Supplies LLC is a Turnkey Hotel Supplies Company mainly focused in premium Hospitality Projects, provides complete OS & E solutions to hotels in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, Seychelles, UAE and more. Our hospitality products are commercially viable and unique. We at Infinity emphasize on PRODUCT QUALITY AND PRODUCT SERVICE. Our Hotel Supplies is a reliable source for innovative products and services, carefully selected from best manufacturers around the world.