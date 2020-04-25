New Book by Francis Moraine: Beulah Who Thought She Was Swimming

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Francis Moraine Beulah Who Thought She Was Swimming hitting stores everywhere on January 21, 2020.

Beulah thinks she is an all-powerful Queen. She travels through wondrous ‘Watery Realms’ where she encounters ‘loyal subjects’. All the while, she’s blissfully unaware that those subjects are trying to tell her something: that she’s neither powerful nor a queen! Things change when Beulah meets unruly visitors who send her on a journey of self-discovery — a journey destined to explode her vision of reality and connect her with awesome powers of the Spirit. Beulah’s story is entertaining for young and old. In a fanciful and lighthearted manner, it brings-to life the wisdom of mystical texts such as the Yoga Sutras and the Tibetan-Book of the Dead.

While working as a scientist, Francis Moraine attempted a mindfulness-of-breathing meditation and soon experienced unexpected and wonderful states of consciousness. This motivated him to pursue a rigorous program of meditation, which he upholds to this day.

His experiences inspired him to write stories designed to help readers discover their innate spiritual abilities. The illustrated novella Beulah Who Thought She Was Swimming is such a tale.

