New Book by Kathleen McElligott: 1638 East Palace

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Kathleen McElligott 1638 East Palace hitting stores everywhere on December 14th, 2019.

1638 East Palace is a love story everybody should read. It resonates with heartfelt individuals who are searching for fulfilling relationships no matter what gender; women raising children, grandmothers raising their grandchild while sandwiched between concerns over their aging parents, the difficulties faced by a child with a disability, women who have been left behind and women who have been embraced.

Kathleen McElligott’s work appears in numerous anthologies and websites. She has read her work at Printer’s Row Lit fest and other Chicago venues. 1638 East Palace is the sequel to Mommy Machine (Heliotrope Press 2008), following the characters’ life journeys as they seek fulfillment and love in their relationships. The final book in the trilogy will follow Colin into adulthood as he chooses between his inheritance in Ireland and his family in the States.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org