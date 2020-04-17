BluSky Software launches All Media Player on Windows Store

Victoria, British Columbia – BluSky Software is pleased to announce the launch of ALL Media Player, all-in-one media player app, on the Microsoft Windows Store.

“We are very excited to launch All Media Player on the Microsoft Windows Store platform,” says Andy Thompson, Communications Director. “Our users can enjoy playback of all your favorite music, videos and DVD movies without the need to install any extra plugins, codec, or software.”

All Media Player is a free all-in-one multimedia player that plays most audio and video files as well as DVDs, Blu-ray discs, audio CDs, VCDs, and various network and streaming protocols.

– High-fidelity playback for over 100 popular audio and video file formats

– Easy-to-use playback controls with Play, Pause, Volume and Stop buttons

– Full-featured DVD, Blu-ray, Audio CD, VCD player – commercial or home-recorded

– Control how you want to play media files with options of shuffle, repeat, or sequential play

– Convert audios and videos to most popular formats for backup or sharing

– Play or stream YouTube videos, podcasts and online radio stations

– Record and save video, in full or in part, that is currently playing

Some of the video file formats supported by All Media Player include:

3GPP2 Multimedia File (.3G2), 3GPP Multimedia File (.3GP .3GP2), 3GPP Media File (.3GPP), Anime Music Video File (.AMV), Advanced Systems Format File (.ASF), Audio Video Interleave File (.AVI), Bink Video File (.BIK), Binary Video File (.BIN), DivX-Encoded Movie File (.DIVX), DRM Rights Object (.DRC), Digital Video File (.DV), Flash MP4 Video File (.F4V), Animate Video File (.FLV), Google Video File (.GVI), General eXchange Format File (.GXF), Disc Image File (.ISO), MPEG-1 Video File (.M1V .MPEG1), HDV Video File (.M2T), Blu-ray BDAV Video File (.M2TS), iTunes Video File (.M4V), Matroska Video File (.MKV), Apple QuickTime Movie (.MOV), MPEG-2 Video File (.MP2V .MPEG2 .M2V), MPEG-4 Video File (.MP4 .MP4V), MPEG Movie File (.MPE .MPG .MPEG), MPEG-2 Video Stream (.MPV2), AVCHD Video File (.MTS), MTV Video Format File (.MTV), Material Exchange Format File(.MXF), Nullsoft Streaming Video File(.NSV), NuppelVideo File (.NUV), Ogg Media File (.OGM .OGV), Ogg Vorbis Multiplexed Media File(.OGX), Topfield PVR Recording (.REC), RealMedia File (.RM), RealMedia Variable Bit Rate File(.RMVB), and Toribash Replay File (.RPL).

Download a free trial of All Media Player from: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productId/9NLLXL44LHQD

About BluSky Software

Founded in 2019, Nitro Office’s mission is to develop essential software applications for everyday users. BluSky serves its customers by understanding their needs, designing software that fulfill the common desire from our users, and delivering software products that they enjoy using.

