NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Workplace Languages Offering Customized Online and Onsite Language Training

Functional work-specific English as a Second Language and workplace Spanish classes now available online and onsite at companies throughout the United States

St. Paul, MN. April 09, 2020 – Workplace Languages is now offering customized online and onsite “survival” language training for the workplace. There are over 200 languages to choose from and curriculum is customized and industry-specific to meet the needs of your company.

Workplace Languages offers a “grammar-less” approach giving you just the phrases and words you need to be successful at your job and help close the communication gap between management and their employees. All training options produce results immediately, easily and effectively.

Many training options are available. Convenience is critical. Workplace Languages offers online and onsite training at your company seven days a week 24 hours a day to fit your schedule. Any Language. Any Industry. Any Time.

Placing a premium on internationally focused and language-savvy employees is a proven strategy for many of the world’s top multinationals, companies of all sizes and scopes must understand how globalization impacts their business.

A Typical Online or Onsite Language Class Includes:

• Initial visit from the instructor and preliminary needs assessment / questionnaire

• 24 hours of instruction onsite at the company / property – 3 hours (two 1.5-hour classes)

a week for 8 weeks (other training options available: “Language Over Lunch,” Seminars …)

• Customized company-specific handouts for up to 20 students

• Progress / Accountability reports for the managers / supervisors of the participants

• Audio File (MP3 or .WAV) for all participants so they can listen to and practice pronouncing Key Phrases on “Cheat Sheets” over & over again

If your company needs to improve productivity, wants to retain great employees and values diversity, Workplace Languages has language solutions to improve your bottom line. Workplace Languages provides an easy, effective and immediate way to close the communication gap at your company.

Workplace Languages provides:

• Industry-specific online and onsite language training

• Development of customized bilingual products

• Multilingual voiceovers / audio

• Onsite / In-person and Over-the-Phone Interpretation (OPI)

• Translation services (over 200 languages)

You need a partner that specializes in understanding and solving the language and cultural challenges of both native and non-native English speakers in today’s diverse organizations.

Workplace Languages, a St. Paul, Minnesota based company, has been providing corporate language solutions since 1998.

Any Language. Any Industry. Any Time. For more information, please go to www.WorkplaceLanguages.com or contact Classes@WorkplaceLanguages.com.

Contact: Ed Rosheim, Workplace Languages

Phone: 651.436.8221

Info@WorkplaceLanguages.com

###