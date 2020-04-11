‘Sustained Weekly Care Packages Distribution Drive-Umeed ki Kiran’ For Migrant Workers In Gurugram

Organised By BG Foundation In Support With Red Cross

Aimed At Creating COVID-19 Awareness and Maintain Social Distancing

Gurugram, 7th April 2020: As the country grapples with the pandemic of COVID-19, the ‘Weekly Care Packages Distribution Drive’ organised by BG Foundation is aimed at helping migrant workers residing in the slums of Gurugram, who travel to the cities for work with children, have now suddenly found themselves unable to earn money or feed their families. This is an effort to raise awareness about the practice of social distancing and encourage other precautionary measures among them.

The Care Packages provides migrant families with essential food and sanitation items required to sustain up to five members with two meals a day for a period of seven days. This will keep distressed families at home and help them survive the lockdown with some ease. BG Foundation, as a not-for-profit has been involved with the activities centred primarily on Education such as providing elementary education to the underprivileged children from the slums of Gurgaon, rehabilitating children (as part of supporting government of India’s initiative towards zero child labour) and giving them an opportunity to learn and educate themselves through their learning centres and lead them into the formal education system.

Team BG Foundation thank and acknowledge the collective efforts of their active volunteers to this cause and further stated that “Large crowds of people going back to villages have raised fears that a lockdown intended to slow the transmission of the coronavirus may actually end up spreading it. At a time like this, some people face a more immediate concern – hunger and exhaustion. We continue to raise funds and work alongside the Red Cross Society Gurugram supported by the Civil Defence Team (Gurugram) and the Haryana police at every step in order to ensure that we are able to reach those who need immediate assistance.”

After the COVID-19 lockdown was announced, based on reports from their community volunteers, the foundation quickly jumped into action to ensure weekly ration supplies to migrant families and increase awareness of COVID-19’ precautionary measures among people in the communities that the foundation works in. By far, all the communities have received the first round of their weekly supplies. Besides, BG Foundation has also tied up with a CSR activity of an individual, so that the quality control, sourcing, packaging and the flow of delivery of the relief material is managed efficiently.

“We’ve so far made and distributed 345 Care Packages across Tigra, Samaspur, Jharsa, Sector 40, 43, 45, 52, 56, Silokra village, Ardee city and Ram Chowk Udyog Vihar. These will help feed 345 families over the next 7 days. We hope and look forward to the continued sustained support for this cause as we move forward to help more families, in more villages.” added Team BG Foundation.

About BG Foundation

Established in 2008, BG Foundation is a non – profit organization that aims to provide elementary education to the underprivileged children from the slum areas of Gurgaon.

It has been their endeavour to support the government of India’s initiative towards zero child labour aiming at rehabilitating these children and giving them an opportunity to learn and educate themselves through their learning centres and eventually lead them into the formal education system. The foundation works to help empower the children and help them evolve as better citizens. Furthermore, the BG Foundation has been inspiring communities by empowering women. They provide vocational training for women and young girls to give them an opportunity for income generation. For more information, http://bgfoundation.com/