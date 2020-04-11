New Book by Namit Arora: A California Story

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Namit Arora A California Story hitting stores everywhere on August 27th, 2019.

Ved, a 36-year-old Indian in Silicon Valley, works for Omnicon, the world’s largest computer networking company whose culture he finds both sad and comical. Its quietly brewing troubles will soon engulf him, even as he must deal with the turmoil in his relationships with Sasha, a Russian escort, and Liz, a spiritual-liberal American. Amid all this, his traditional parents visit him from India. On a weekend outing with them, a man mistakes him for an Arab and violently assaults him in a hate crime.

Namit Arora is the author of The Lottery of Birth: On Inherited Social Inequalities (2017), published by Three Essays Collective.

His essays have also appeared in venues like The Humanist, Philosophy Now, The Times Literary Supplement, The Kyoto Journal, The Philosopher, The Caravan, Himal Southasian, and four college anthologies in the US.

He wrote a column on 3 Quarks Daily for many years. In 2011, he won the 3 Quarks Daily Arts & Literature Prize.

