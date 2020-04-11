Artlist Offers 650+ New Songs On for Video Music License On Their Platform

(April 11, 2020) – Filmmakers, content creators of videos need every element to come together to bring their magnum opus to life. When it comes to videos and films, while visual elements are important, the sound effects and music are just as important if not more. Video Music license is extremely complicated affecting the flow of creativity for filmmakers.

In order to help artists create beautiful videos and films with the perfect music and SFX, filmmakers can subscribe to Artlist and forget the worries of purchasing additional licenses to use the music in their commercial projects. This is possible because the Artlist license covers everything for them. All that subscribers need to do is add music to their cart, hit the checkout button, and immediately receive the songs in their email inbox or access them directly in their Download History page on the site.

About Artlist:

The core belief behind Artlist is that high quality video music license doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. The creators of Artlist are filmmakers themselves and have faced the issues with the complications and expensive mess of music licensing. Their platform ensures that these problems do not get in the way of the creative process. The direct and unlimited access to their entire catalog of inspiring music for a single annual subscription fee obliterates all the complications associated with licensing for music and videos.

More information can be found on their website, www.artlist.io. To check their blog, visit https://artlist.io/blog/artlist-news/start-licensing-music-the-full-version-of-artlist-goes-live/

