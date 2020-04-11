New Book by Matt Barker: Time is the Enemy

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Matt Barker Time is the Enemy hitting stores everywhere on August 27th, 2019.

Time is the Enemy is a collection of poems best described as raw thoughts captured in ink. Barker delivers unfiltered observations of life and society, told through gritty wordplay and a sarcastically sinister narrative. Barker’s work uses unorthodox arrangements and a direct approach to shed light on overthinking and anxiety.

Matt Barker grew up in the suburbs of Boston, graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology, and settled in South Boston.

Time is the Enemy is Matt Barker’s debut book. Barker has been previously published in Adelaide Literary Magazine and was a finalist in the 2018 Adelaide Literary Contest.

Barker enjoys fishing and riding his moped around the city that shaped him and fostered his lifelong love of the Bruins and Patriots. Barker’s main passion in life are Pembroke Welsch Corgis. Barker believes they radiate an infectious happiness, and plans to breed them in the future.

You can keep up with his work at barkerpoetry.com and on Instagram @barkerpoetry.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org