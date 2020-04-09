Natex Freight System Inc Launches Integrated Intermodal Trucking Solution Across USA and Canada

One of the biggest trucking companies in Chicago, Natex Freight System Inc, offers integrated intermodal transport solutions as well as crosstown delivery services across Chicago, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

Lyons, IL, April 10, 2020 – Natex Freight System Inc, one of the largest intermodal logistics in Chicago, announced today, the company launches the dedicated drayage and truckload solution across the United States or Canada. Natex Freight System Inc, drayage and truckload solution, offers an integrated intermodal logistics that include dedicated truckload solutions, warehousing and distribution, port and rail container drayage, terminal operation, and trans-loading. The company service also includes workforce management, domestic & international intermodal trucking solutions, local Chicago trans-loading, and warehousing solutions.

Business owners in the USA might find difficulty when dealing with heavy load transport or intermodal drayage companies in Chicago. Especially when delivery time and load capacity becomes essential for clients. Choosing truck loading services as well as intermodal companies, is not an easy task. Some points should be considered before dealing with trucking companies. The logistics transport company must have experience in providing an appropriate fleet based on the client’s needs. They should also provide a warehouse with a complete load and unload facility. And the most important thing is that the company must be able to provide excellent customer service support, as well as a real-time tracking system. So that the clients feel more peace of mind waiting for their shipment to arrive at their destination.

“Our company is one of the biggest and independent intermodal drayage and trucking companies in Chicago. With numerous experience and long-term collaboration with major ports, Natex Freight System Inc strives to provide professional intermodal trucking based on the client’s needs and requirements,” said the Manager.

Besides offering drayage transport and intermodal trucking solutions, Natex Freight System Inc also offers reliable Crosstown trucking solutions in Chicago. The company offers hassle-free Crosstown trucking across Chicago, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois.

About Natex Freight System Inc

Natex Freight System Inc is one of the biggest trucking transport solutions in Chicago. The company offers Intermodal Trucking Solutions, both domestic and International. The company also guaranteed for its fast, efficient, and timely movement of the client’s assets and goods to minimize detention charges. Natex Freight System Inc utilizes technology to provide its clients with improved visibility, convenience, and security. For more information, please visit https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.natex_freight_system_inc.1edd2ee3318168a314eca08ea7974110.html

Contact:

Natex Freight System Inc

10B E Dundee Quarter Dr Unit 304

Palatine, IL, 60074-1661 United States