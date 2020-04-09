Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd Launches GPT46, a Weatherproof and Rechargeable GPS Tracker

Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd produces a GPT46 GPS tracker to help manufacturers with a lot of vehicles and containers.

Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd, an experienced GPS tracking device and IoT device manufacturers company, commits to helping companies that use a lot of vehicles and containers. One of the heads of the construction company explains that controlling and monitoring all the vehicles and containers are challenging. It takes more time and energy if the company has to monitor the vehicles manually. At the same time, the company should deliver products regularly to different areas and it the same day. It means there are a lot of vehicles and containers moving out of the company per day. Those companies need to improve the way to control and monitor their vehicles and containers.

The Chief of Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd explained, “Our company wants to help manufacturers that use a lot of vehicles and containers. We develop the latest device known as GPT46 GPS tracker to offer a solution.” This IoT Device Manufacturers company creates a GPT46 GPS tracker with a lot of considerations. Manufacturers with a lot of vehicles and containers need a durable and flexible GPS tracker. It helps the team to control and monitor the vehicles and containers easier, faster, and more accurate. The Chief of this company stated, “Our company launches GPT46 GPS tracker with features that may help manufacturers to control and monitor vehicles, containers, and construction equipment easier.” It is known that Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd. develops GPT46 GPS tracker with a weatherproof battery and IoT-Nb2 CAT M1 technology. Those two technologies allow someone to determine the position of moving objects accurately. Drivers can also recharge the battery anytime they have to do it without any specific and complicated steps.

The Chief of the company added, “We hope that GPT46 GPS tracker protects logistics and assets, reduces cost, ensures safety, and improves efficiency. Customers can also get more transparent management.” This IoT Device Manufacturer company develops GPT46 GPS tracker with a variety of additional features such as GPS, temperature detector, IoT network, Eelink protocol 2.0, and light detecting. The features show that Eelink Communication Technology Co Ltd doesn’t only create a durable and flexible product but also a tracker that helps its users effectively.

The Chief of the company described, “Our latest GPS tracker is suitable for containers, cargos, trucks, electric motors, and other IoT applications. We hope that our GPS tracker improves the technology of manufacturers that need it. That’s why we design the GPT46 GPS tracker with a variety of features.”

