The King of Morocco pardoned 5,645 prisoners in preventive measures against Covid-19 virus.

Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020: In a statement by the Moroccan justice ministry, the King of Morocco pardoned, on Sunday, 5,645 prisoners in preventive measures against Covid-19 virus. The King called for “taking all necessary measures to protect inmates in adult prisons as well as correctional institutions housing minor prisoners under 18 years old from the spread of coronavirus.” The prisoners who benefited from the Royal pardon were selected on the basis of strictly objective criteria taking into account their age, their precarious state of health and the length of their detention, as well as good conduct, good behavior and discipline they have shown throughout their incarceration.

The justice ministry statement added that “Due to the exceptional circumstances associated with the actual situation, the process of the release will be implemented in a gradual manner”. In this context and in accordance with the Royal instructions, the beneficiaries will be subject to surveillance, medical tests, as well as the necessary quarantine period in their homes. The statement concludes that all necessary measures will be taken in order to ensure the safety of the released prisoners and that of the people they will be in contact with.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Morocco was one the first countries to implement stricter measures to fight the spread of Covid-19 by shutting down its airspace and by imposing a curfew. Moroccan authorities invested a $1 billion fund to upgrade health facilities and help the country’s economic sectors in the wake of the Covid-19 virus outbreak. The fund helped acquire the necessary health equipment and assisted sectors such as tourism and maintained jobs and mitigated the pandemic’s social repercussions.

Last Saturday, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said that the total number of COVID-19 infections rose to 919 with 59 deaths and 66 recovered cases. Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 182 countries and regions. Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with over 69,527 deaths and 264,048 recovered people. To know more about the outbreak of coronavirus in Morocco, please visit www.covidmaroc.ma.