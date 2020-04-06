Film Music Composer Mr. Sreem Kamesh is Set to Release a New Music Albums

Renown film music composer Mr. Sreem Kamesh released his New Music album “The Golden Girl with Golden Heart of Love” via music studios STARMUSICGLOBAL.com, one of the world’s largest Global Music Publishing, Music Production & Recording company.

Film music composer Mr. Sreem Kamesh has announced his latest anticipated album release. The album, titled “The Golden Girl with Golden Heart of Love,” was recorded at Mr. Sreem Kamesh’s own music studios STARMUSICGLOBAL.com. The record producer company’s services are dealing with music recording projects and music publishing. As a prolific music producer and movie music composer Mr. Sreem Kamesh has already worked on several Tollywood & Hollywood Film Music Global Projects, achieved few film based song credits, and scored background music. He is now planning and working on more than 100 Hollywood Music Album songs which needs to be release soon via StarMusicGlobal.com . He plans to release the movie music albums and all these 100 Hollywood Music Albums Singles Songs are dedicated to global Audience ( as he loves global audience) given for FREE download for all global audience . All future Music Album of 100 Hollywood Music Album Singles songs will be available through STARMUSICGLOBAL.com for FREE all all subscribed audience and also via Mr. Sreem Kamesh’s all youtube channel subscribers. Mr. Sreem Kamesh is also working on the film music background and ready to launch other hundreds of music that will sweep the audience off their feet.

The record music company STARMUSICGLOBAL utilizing foremost music facilities. As well as avant-garde features that will enable aspiring young artists to showcase their talent. According to Mr. Sreem Kamesh, who has also made music on tv.

The music maker online STARMUSICGLOBAL strives to serve its clients and fans with communication channels through leading social media such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Film music lovers can also plug into the unparalleled video channel, such as youtube, to listen to their latest composing music release.

About Mr. Sreem Kamesh

Mr. Sreem Kamesh is an inspirational and talented Film Music Composer, Song Writer, Producer, Multi Instruments Player , he has released several Music Albums Singles, such as The Golden Girl, Come Back, Who Cares, I am Snaky Girl and many more planning to release soon one by one…given for for FREE! . He will soon release Total 100 Music Albums Singles for FREE to DOWNLOAD for all subscribers, and all these future coming songs are dedicated to GLOBAL AUDIENCE given for FREE . Mr. Sreem Kamesh’s new album Golden Girl with Golden Heart of Love’ has an enigmatic aura that is published and distributed worldwide by STARMUSICGLOBAL.com.

About STARMUSICGLOBAL

STARMUSICGLOBAL is a music publishing company that helps and supports several global talented Top Song Writers, Top Singers, Music Artists, Instrument Players , Music Composers, Award winning Song Writers, Producers, beat maker online to publish their music via global networks. Its core services include Music Production & Publishing, Award-Winning Film Music Production, New Artist Development, Artist Management, and A&R Support. To get service from reliable compose music online, please visit https://www.starmusicglobal.com.

Mr Sreem Kamesh, Film Music Composer/Producer is slated to release the album ‘ Golden Girl with Golden Heart of Love’ from STARMUSICGLOBAL.com

Mr Sreem Kamesh is a gifted artist who is set to release the album ‘Golden Girl with Golden Heart of Love’. One of largest Music Record Label , Music Production & Publishing company STARMUSICGLOBAL.com is gearing up for it.

The prolific music artist, Mr. Sreem Kamesh is a force to reckon within the music industry as the flamboyant musician is all set to release his latest album. The album has been titled Golden Girl with Golden Heart of Love’ and has already created a lot of buzz in the industry. The musician owns a company dealing in publishing music and is known by the name ‘STARMUSICGLOBAL.com’. He has worked already on few Tollywood Film Music Projects , scored background music and film based songs credits before and currently working planning to release more than 100 Hollywood Music Album songs FREE! ..releasing soon globally and ALL these Songs are dedicated to global audience as he loves all Audience! and All 100 Songs Download FREE! for global audience with subscribe via StarMusicGlobal.com or via his Youtube channel . And he also worked on the background a lot and is anticipated to come with a deluge of hundreds of songs in all that will sweep the audience off their feet.

The music company has got up to the minute facilities and avant-garde features that augur well for the aspiring artists to showcase their talent. Talented artists are identified all over the world through state of the art mechanism used by the publishing company which has got a futuristic view. The company has amplified the working process with an indomitable presence in the major social media platforms. The number of followers of the company is staggering Facebook, Twitter and Instagram speaking volumes about the popularity of the music publishing company. You can also plug into major trending platforms like Youtube to listen to the songs published by the music company.

Check out his one of latest New Big Hit Song of 2020 Released recently

‘The Golden Girls With Golden Heart Of Love’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THH41O1uMn8

In the album titled Golden Girl with Golden Heart of Love’ by Mr. Sreem Kamesh there is an enigmatic aura. ‘STARMUSICGLOBAL.com’ has left no stone unturned to make the album a real success. The production and publishing of music are given due importance along with that new artists are allowed to fine-tune their skills. Music healing is also one such aspect that assumes prominence over here with the sheer objective to foster global peace and health. The network of the company is worldwide reach and cuts across national boundaries. The company will provide for the royalties earned by every musician and artist. They are setting up a regal goal to achieve global recognition such that their songs appear in globally recognized musical charts like Billboard. They have already put their best foot forward and are working rigorously to achieve their objective. Their song also features in the popular music streaming site – Soundcloud.

STARMUSICGLOAL.com Music Company provides Core Services such as : Music Production, Music Publishing, Award Winning Film Music Production,New Artist Development, Artist Management, A&R Support . And mainly company target is identify top talented artists globally and make songs with the different global bands & artists based on their talent and release music albums globally , share royalties as per artists meets on win-win situtation basis and release/publish different category music albums worldwide. And also work with different top talented Song Writers and Music Artists globally and support compose/write songs as per their need basis and release on regular basis…finally make Big Hit Award Winning Music Album Songs to hit BILLBOARD CHARTS hit list! as target.

Check out :

Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRsUb9Dp6T2hviMpslhgtQ?view_as=subscriber

Company Website: StarMusicGlobal.com

Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/starmusicglobal

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MrSreem

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SMGGMUSICcom

Youtube:https HYPERLINK “https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRsUb9Dp6T2hviMpslhgtQ”://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRsUb9Dp6T2hviMpslhgtQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sreemkamesh/

Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/STARMUSICGLOBALcom/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1THNib8Wc0voMRDof1K9qe

Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-golden-girls-with-golden-heart-of-love-single/1495548479

iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-golden-girls-with-golden-heart-of-love-single/1495548479

GoodlePlay: https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Sreem_Kamesh_Music_Band_The_Golden_Girls_With_Gold?id=Bjbg73qjdvngje3nhoaqdfa5pnq

Mr SreeM Kamesh Future Music Projects via StarMusicGlobal.com Company :

StarMusicGlobal.com currently working on few Hollywood Global Film Music Album Film based songs with Mr. Shreem, Film Music Composer. Recently released several Music Albums Singles…The Golden Girl.Come Back ..Who Cares… I am Snaky Girl etc….and Planning to release Total 100 Music Albums Singles soon and all are FREE!!! DOWNLOAD FOR ALL GLOBAL AUDIENCE. All songs dedicated to Global Audience as I love Audience!

STARMUSICGLOBAL.com: The Professional Film Music Production, Publishing

New Global Talented Music Artist Development Company..We Love Audience!

YouTube Promo at https://youtu.be/wQhL1jFobYk

Please subscribe to download & watch all future 100 songs Releases, Music Album Songs videos… Subscribe at YouTube channel :

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRsUb9Dp6T2hviMpslhgtQ?view_as=subscriber

Mr Sreem Kamesh , Recent music albums, press releases at : https://www.starmusicglobal.com/press-release/

EPK & BIO at: https://www.starmusicglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EPK-OF-MR-SREEM-KAMESH-FILM-MUSIC-COMPOSER-EPK-STARTMUSICGLOBAL.COM_.pdf