New Book by atty Somlo: From Here to There

A plane suddenly disappears from the radar and no one knows where it has gone. The initial assumption is that terrorists must be responsible. From that point, this short story collection travels elsewhere: having coffee with a group of Iraqi immigrants working as drivers, a hospital emergency room where the sick and injured wait for help that never seems to come, the unique candidacy of a governor whose most compelling platform is his plan for Right Living, a group of old men who gather on a polluted beach every morning to remember what life was like when the water and sand were pristine. And, we meet a lonely woman who inexplicably finds long white thread spilling from her lips. Later, we learn about a clump of dust that drifts across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Patty Somlo is the author of The First to Disappear, a Finalist in the International Book Awards, Best Book Awards, and National Indie Excellence Awards; Even When Trapped Behind Clouds: A Memoir of Quiet Grace, which received Honorable Mention in the Reader Views Literary Awards; and Hairway to Heaven Stories, a Finalist in the American Fiction Awards. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she grew up in a military family that moved often. She currently lives with her husband in Santa Rosa, California.

