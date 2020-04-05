New Book by Helen Nickolson: Great Grandma’s Shed

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Helen Nickolson Great Grandma’s Shed: Marcum Road Follies hitting stores everywhere on September 1st, 2019.

While driving her daughter Katherine to daycare about 28 years ago, Helen began telling her “dreams” about Old Red, the kind convertible with magical powers who lived next to them in the country. He also had some adopted buddies–a Dalmatian called Cutie Pie and a duck named Teepo. These stories were very comforting to Katherine, especially when she didn’t want to be separated from her mother. Years later, she still would oftentimes ask her mother if she had had a “dream,” so Helen began recording the adventures of Old Red. Now, these adventures are together in this heartwarming book.

Helen Nickolson was born in Kato Kourouni, a small village in Evia, Greece, which had neither water nor electricity at that time. Sponsored by her aunt and uncle to emigrate to the United States when she was five, she journeyed across the rough Atlantic Ocean in December on an Italian ship. From New York, she then travelled by bus to Lodi, California and arrived on Christmas Eve. Her name in Greek is Eleni Nikolaou and was changed by her uncle to “better assimilate” into American society. He meant well. After high school, Helen attended the University of California at Davis where she majored in English. She went on to graduate school at California State University, Sacramento and received her MS in Counseling Psychology and MA in English. Helen worked as a counselor and also taught English and Psychology at Yuba Community College for 30 years before retiring. She has been married for 35 years to Larry Michel, and Katherine is their only child.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org