New Book by Florina Enache: An-Tan-Tiri Modogan

An-Tan-Tiri Modogan hitting stores everywhere on August 26th, 2019.

AN-TAN-TIRI MOGODAN is a collection of 12 stories made of specks of ordinary life in a totalitarian regime.

The author tried to depict human condition in unusual circumstances, and she looked into the hearts of people from all walks of life. Some of the stories are autobiographical, as she believes that what we write is the sum of who we are.

Florina Enache was born and raised in Romania, where she studied English language and literature and worked as a translator for a few years. In 2005 she immigrated to Australia, where she now lives. She published short stories in Caliban online, Green Hills Literary Lantern, Halfway Down the Stairs and Quail Bell Magazine.

