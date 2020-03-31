HAVE A HAPPENING HOLI WITH SMAAASH

Mumbai, 3rd March, 2020 – The festival of colors is round the corner so the time to go with your loved ones and have a blast. If you are waiting to begin the plan early go ahead and get together with your family and have a blast at SMAAASH Mumbai.

Celebrate the love for food and mingle over a range of old time favorite arcade games. Renew your relationship with cousins over a game of air hockey or try a hand at the basketball while keeping your aim at the basket. Sip on a glass of chilled beer while playing your favorite arcade games or challenge your younger brother while winning another game as you binge eat on the sizzling starters.

Head to your nearest SMAAASH centre to take part in the HOLI CELEBRATIONS and jam to classic Bollywood tunes.

SMAAASH

HOLI OFFERS

Date: 5th to 9th March, 2020

SMAAASH – Lower Parel

Offer:

Family of 4

Unlimited Alcohol + Mocktails (Bartender choice) + Soft Drinks & Veg Starter (3) + Non Veg Starter (2) + 10 Arcade Games

Price: 2020/- + Taxes

SMAAASH – R-City/Thane Pub Exchange/Navi Mumbai Exchange

Offer:

Family of 4

Unlimited Alcohol + Mocktails (Bartender choice) + Soft Drinks & Veg Starter (3) + Non Veg Starter (2) + 10 Arcade Games

Price: 1555/- + Taxes