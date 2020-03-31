CELERATE THE WONDER WOMEN IN YOUR LIFE AT SMAAASH

Mumbai, 3 rd March, 2020 – Play a game and win it too. This is the perfect time to showcase

your finesse in games. This Women’s Day you can go all out and play your favorite arcade

games while sipping on revitalizing drinks.

So take your girls out for a fun day, enjoy with a game down the memory lane and have the

time of your lives at the arcade zone in SMAAASH. Delight in a gossip session over

interesting cocktails while eating a wide range of starters.

So get together with the important women and take a day off to celebrate.

SMAAASH

WOMEN’S DAY OFFERS

Date: 8 th March, 2020

SMAAASH – Lower Parel

Offer:

Women Only

Draught Beer / Sangria/ Wine/ IMFL / cock tail (Bartender choice) (Any One – 6) + 10

Arcade Games

Veg (2) + Non Veg (1)

Price: 1111/- + Taxes

SMAAASH – R-City/Thane Pub Exchange/Navi Mumbai Exchange

Offer:

Women Only

Draught Beer / Sangria/ Wine/ IMFL / cock tail (Bartender choice) (Any One – 6) + 10

Arcade Games

Veg (2) + Non Veg (1)

Price: 799/- + Taxes