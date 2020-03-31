CELERATE THE WONDER WOMEN IN YOUR LIFE AT SMAAASH

Mumbai, 3 rd March, 2020 – Play a game and win it too. This is the perfect time to showcase
your finesse in games. This Women’s Day you can go all out and play your favorite arcade
games while sipping on revitalizing drinks.
So take your girls out for a fun day, enjoy with a game down the memory lane and have the
time of your lives at the arcade zone in SMAAASH. Delight in a gossip session over
interesting cocktails while eating a wide range of starters.
So get together with the important women and take a day off to celebrate.
SMAAASH
WOMEN’S DAY OFFERS
Date: 8 th March, 2020
SMAAASH – Lower Parel
Offer:
Women Only
Draught Beer / Sangria/ Wine/ IMFL / cock tail (Bartender choice) (Any One – 6) + 10
Arcade Games
Veg (2) + Non Veg (1)
Price: 1111/- + Taxes
SMAAASH – R-City/Thane Pub Exchange/Navi Mumbai Exchange
Offer:
Women Only
Draught Beer / Sangria/ Wine/ IMFL / cock tail (Bartender choice) (Any One – 6) + 10
Arcade Games
Veg (2) + Non Veg (1)
Price: 799/- + Taxes