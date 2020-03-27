Things to know about Cheap Monthly Car Rentals in Orange County, CA:

If you are thinking of Cheap Monthly Car Rentals in Orange County, CA, this post will be helpful to you.

Can I find a cheap car rental?

Yes, because Rent a Car for a Month in Orange County, CA has also joined the low-cost trend. In addition to traditional rental agencies and multinationals, new players have joined the market, such as Budget or Rent-A-Car.

What type of car can I rent?

you will find in a few seconds the vehicle that best suits your needs.

Can you rent a car for one or two months?

On our site, you can easily find Cheap Long Term Car Rental in Orange County, CA. Our representative will inform you about the daily price and the monthly cost of the rental. Some agencies also allow the rental of a car for several months. However, it is advisable in these cases to pay attention to any limitations that may exist in relation to the daily and total mileage per rental period.

In any case, the payment to the agency will be made in one go and using only one modality.

What is the minimum age to rent a car?

The minimum age to rent a car varies according to the laws of each country and the rental conditions of each agency. However, the minimum age to rent a car is usually set at 21 years, although some companies may lower this minimum in exchange for a supplement. In addition, many rental companies consider hiring special coverage for young drivers for people between the ages of 21 and 25.

What are the necessary documents to rent a car?

To Lease a Car for a Month in Orange County, CA, a car you must present your identity card or your passport, your valid driver’s license, any possible supplementary license, and the bank card. Some agencies also require a certificate of address and phone number.

Do I need to take out insurance to rent a car?

Insurance that is normally included in the cost of the rental and covers eventual damage to people and property during the rental but not the vehicle or people on board.

There are additional coverages, proposed by the agency but not mandatory, that cover the costs of car repair as well as other expenses derived from problems for which the lessee is responsible.