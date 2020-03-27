Motia Group commences Motia Blue Ridge in Chandigarh

Motia group has commenced its latest residential offering Motia Blue Ridge Zirakpur in Chandigarh. Motia Group has initiated lavish range of properties in Chandigarh with this project. The group has the reputation of constructing some of the most elegant and exclusive collection of homes. On offer here are 3 BHK and 3+1 BHK apartments at prices ranging from Rs 57.90 lakhs to Rs 59.90 lakhs. The apartments are available in sizes varying between 1611 sq.ft to 1721 sq.ft.

Apartments at Motia Blue Ridge Chandigarh come stacked with lavishness and comfort. The apartments here are crafted wonderfully to give style and comfort to the customers. For residents features like kids’ play area, indoor games, gym, club house, jogging track, and many more are available here. Apartments here are available in absolutely reasonable prices. Easy home loan and EMI facilities are also available for home buyers. So, the property has been built with superior technologies and planned development serving as an asset to buyers.

Motia Blue Ridge sprawls over a large area of land and offers 3.5 acres of green and open area for better recreation and unwinding of residents. Located at Panchkula, the project offers great connectivity to all the important city areas like hospitals, schools, colleges, shopping malls, restaurants and banks.