GiftstoIndia24X7 Makes Rakhi Special, Curates 10,000+ Gift Options for Rakshabandhan 2020

Kolkata, West Bengal, India., March 25, 2020 – With over 10,000 gift options specially curated for Rakshabandhan, GiftstoIndia24x7 is making Rakhi celebrations happier for all the siblings who live away from home. GiftstoIndia24x7, is an e-commerce platform which caters to the needs of non-residential Indians and allows them to conveniently send gifts to their loved ones back in India.

To keep the festivities alive inspite of the distance, the portal helps siblings to Send Rakhi Gifts to India. The portal offers users to choose from a range of artistic rakhis curated from all around the country for different age groups and send Rakhi from USA to India. In addition to helping sisters in sending rakhi to India from usa, to add a special touch and to ensure all celebration needs are met, GiftstoIndia24x7 also offers a special Rakhi hamper which includes rakhi threads for the brother and the sister in law, decorative tray with traditional sweets or modern chocolates depending on the user preference. Additionally, the portal offers an array of options for the sister-in-law including rakhi threads for her, customized luxury hampers, watches, couple mugs and specially curated gift vouchers.

Along with the option of sending Rakhi from USA to India, the portal offers the options of sending flowers, cakes, chocolates, Indian sweets, dry-fruit hampers and hand curated gifts for making the festival even more joyous and full of life. For brothers who stay far away from their sisters, GiftstoIndia24x7 has a section specially curated for ‘gifts for sisters’. Under this section, users can choose from bags, perfumes, cosmetics, soft toys, jewellery, personalized gifts to electronics, handcrafted hampers, gift vouchers from luxury brands, cute greeting cards, skincare products, etc. Based on the choices and likes of the siblings, users can also choose from over a thousand personalized gifts from GiftstoIndia24x7.com

To make gifting a personalized experience and ensuring that users pick and send the best gifts GiftstoIndia24x7 provides 24X7 customer service. Their customer service executives help users navigate through the website and help them select the best gifting options for sending Cheap Rakhi to India. Harnessing the strong distribution channel and following its vision of spreading smiles across miles, GiftstoIndia24x7 delivers to over 1500 locations in India. With services like exclusive delivery options like same day delivery and midnight delivery, an easily accessible portal and 10,000+ gifting options, GiftstoIndia24x7.com is helping siblings make the most of Raksha Bandhan inspite of the distance.