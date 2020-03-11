Bangalore gets Warehousing space across 14.2 Acres

Bangalore, 2020: Foundation stone laying ceremony of Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) multipurpose complex was organized at the KIADB IT Park, Arebinnamangala, near Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore. Shri. D V Prasad, I.A.S, Chairman of Central Warehouse Corporation (CWC) laid the foundation stone of a ambitions project in presence of Shri. Arun Kumar Shrivastava, IRSE, Managing Director, CWC, Independent Directors and Board of Directors of CWC.

Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a premier warehousing agency of the Govt. of India provides warehousing and logistics services for a wide range of products ranging from agricultural produce to sophisticated industrial and commercial products across the country. CWC is operating 421 Warehouses with a storage capacity of 101.1 million tonnes across the country and 23 Warehouses with storage capacity of 4.72 lakh tonnes in Karnataka Region and expanding further.

Highlighting the present status, activities and future expansion plans of CWC, Shri. D V Prasad, I.A.S. Chairman of CWC said, “We at CWC have come up the Warehouse suitable for storage of Commercial and industrial products in KIADB IT Park, Devanahalli, Bangalore in order to cope with trend and to boost the commercial sector there by helping in growth of economy. This plot is spread over 14.20 acres and separate projects will come up in phases. In First phase, CWC will offer storage up to 4.5 lakh Sq. Ft. and in the second phase, it may offer a total of 8 lakh Sq. Ft. by constructing 20 story building for data warehousing in 40,000 sq. ft. commercial office space related with logistics and data warehousing. After this new storage facility is fully operations, it would generate employment for more than 1000 persons,” he was quoted as saying.

The officials then travelled to Container Freight Station (CFS) customers meet at Whitefield and visited the All-cargo logistics Park in 110 Acres at Marasandra on Whitefield Malur main road from CFS Whitefield for inspection. A presentation on CWC and Logistics scenario and updates on customer meets will be given to the Hon’ble Chairman, MD and directors. The Chairman, MD and board of directors are scheduled to visit the RV Layout warehouse which has been given to Big Basket and Flip kart to inspect.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Arun Kumar Shrivastava, IRSE, Managing Director, CWC said, “This is a Landmark flagship project of CWC. The purpose of constructing this Warehouse is that there is a lot of demand for Industrial and commercial storage in this area. This project will tentatively start from March and will be completed by December 2020. There will be direct and indirect employment generation of minimum 1000 Manpower once the project is completed. In the next stage there will be scope for construction of 8 Lakh Sq. ft. carpet area for Data Warehousing etc. in minimum 20 storied high building. Central Warehousing Corporation is creating high raise very modern Warehouse complex with 12.5 meter high on the sides and 15 meter high in the middle equipped with the ancillary infrastructure for e-commerce logistics service provider. Thus Warehouse space of 3 Lakh Sq. ft. with provision of 1.5 Lakh Sq. Ft. Mezzanine Floor.

General Manager of CWC MR. Shivanand Rai, who is in charge of Karnataka Operations added, “It is located in the Northern Corridor of Bangalore and it is also very strategically located near Satellite Town Ring Road which will be connecting this project with Dabaspet, Nelamangala and Hosur in future. This is in the close proximity of Bangalore International Airport where the social infrastructure is also developing fast. The Brigade group is developing 50 acre for residential apartment. This facility will be utilized by companies looking for valuable Warehouse space and will be in high demand since there is very limited Grade A Warehouse space available in this area. Specification: Cost of the project is estimated to be 92 Crores approximately”.

ABOUT CENTRAL WAREHOUSING CORPORATION

Central Warehousing Corporation, (A Govt. of India Undertaking) is a profit making professionally managed, premier Warehousing Agency in India, established during 1957 providing logistics support to the agricultural sector, is one of the biggest public warehouse operators in the country offering logistics services to a diverse group of clients. The capacity started from 7000 MTs to now more than 10 Million MTs and still expanding. Corporate Mission

MISSION

• To provide reliable, cost-effective, value-added and integrated warehousing and logistics solutions in a socially responsible and environment friendly manner.

VISION

• To emerge as a leading market facilitator by providing integrated warehousing infrastructure and other logistics services, supporting India’s growing economy with emphasis on stakeholder satisfaction.

CWC is operating 422 Warehouses across the country with a storage capacity of 10.1 million tonnes providing warehousing services for a wide range of products ranging from agricultural produce to sophisticated industrial products. Warehousing activities of CWC include food grain warehouses, industrial warehousing, custom bonded warehouses, container freight stations, inland clearance depots and air cargo complexes. Apart from storage and handling, CWC also offers services in the area of clearing & forwarding, handling & transportation, procurement & distribution, disinfestation services, fumigation services and other ancillary activities. CWC also offers consultancy services/ training for the construction of warehousing infrastructure to different agencies.

You may visit the following link for more information: https://youtu.be/6BgA8_CtmW4