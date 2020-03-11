Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Report on Competition Landscape and Future Trends through 2019 to 2029

The global controlled release fertilizer market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each controlled release fertilizer market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the controlled release fertilizer market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the controlled release fertilizer across various industries.

The controlled release fertilizer market report highlights the following players:

Yara International

Eurochem Agro Gmbh

Haifa Group

Kingenta International

Others

The controlled release fertilizer market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Fertilizers consumption has received a significant uptick with the addition of controlled release fertilizers. However, higher cost of these fertilizers have limited their consumption to countries with greater purchasing power. Led by China, the U.S., Western Europe and Japan, global controlled release fertilizers market is forecast to surpass US$ 4.5 Bn by 2029, reveals FactMR in a recently published report. China’s controlled release fertilizers consumption, in particular, has been growing substantially in the past decade, and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of around 10% during forecast period. Unmatched benefits of Controlled Release Fertilizers over other fertilizers such as the gradual release of nutrients into the soil, have fetched notable traction over the past half of a decade, says FactMR.

Important regions covered in the controlled release fertilizer market report include:

North America (Canada, US)

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico)

Europe (NORDIC, UK)

Japan and MEA

APEJ (China, India)

Request a Sample Copy of Concerned Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4565

Key Takeaways of Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market

Sulfur coated urea / polymer sulfur coated urea is an established market for controlled release fertilizers, which is poised to reflect positive growth of over 6% till 2029. Demand for controlled release fertilizers for cereals & grains in 2029, is anticipated to increase 1.5X from that of 2019, as demand for protein based food is experiencing an upward trend globally. Fruits & vegetables account for over 40% of market share, which is poised to reflect the highest growth vis-a-vis other crop types. North America is a matured market for controlled release fertilizers, and accounts for just over one quarter of the market share. East Asia, South Asia & Oceania are the next growth epicenters for controlled release fertilizers owing to significant contribution in agricultural production from these regions.