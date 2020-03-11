Hirose FH64MA Flat Printed Circuit Connector Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Hirose FH64MA Series Flat Printed Circuit Connector in this month’s edition of THE EDGE.

The Hirose FH64MA Series features two different connectors: an 11 position mounting type FPC and a 15 position connector. Their reduced thickness accommodates the height of main components used in most smart devices. There are several FPCs on the main board, but the FH64MA Series connector’s super low profile feature allows it to be mounted in the narrow dead space between FPCs and the main board to utilize space. Two design features ensure excellent FPC retention force: metal locking tabs that catch the FPC tabs, and the sharp edge on the lower contact beam that presses into the FPC stiffener. This connector is great for applications requiring high-density packaging.

