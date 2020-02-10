Your Number One Tax and Accounting Services Provider

Atlantic Accounting, founded by Steven Page, is a tax and accounting service provider based in Table View that has been providing accounting solutions to the public since 1995. The company boasts their attention to detail and believe that, when doing something, it should be done right the first time. While Atlantic Accounting’s primary target market is small to medium sized organisations, including both (Pty) Ltd.’s and Close Corporations, they also offer services to several individuals.

The founder, Steven Page, is registered as both a tax practitioner and practicing member of SAIPA. Over the past 25 years, Steven has gained extensive knowledge and experience in the field. As a result, Atlantic Accounting is able to provide its clients with an exceptional level of service. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with clients, as they believe clients are more than just a number.

Atlantic Accounting is a registered tax practitioner, meaning that they cater to all tax matters that involve Corporates, Trusts and Individuals. There are several different accounting services that the company can offer, some of which include the preparation of Annual Financial Statements for (Pty) Ltd.’s, Close Corporations and Trusts, assisting with various registrations, bookkeeping and accounting functions, etc.

While the main services offered by the company are assistance with accounting and tax, there are also several other services offered by Atlantic Accounting, these include:

Any registrations including but not limited to PAYE, UIF, SDL, WCA, VAT, etc.

The testing of Due Diligence

Department of Labour Returns and WCA

Assistance with import and export licensing

BBBEE certifications for EME’s, as well as several other services

If you are interested in utilising the services that Atlantic Accounting can offer you, would like to schedule a cost and obligation free meeting or if you are interested in learning more about the company and its services, visit their official website at https://www.atlanticaccounting.co.za/. There are also several testimonials of past clients on the website. By viewing them, you can get a feel for the type of quality service Atlantic Accounting can provide both you and your business.

About the Company:

Contact:

181 Blaauwberg Road, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 556 1641