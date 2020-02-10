New phlebologist app on varicose veins from biolitec®

Jena, February 10, 2020 – biolitec®, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of laser applications, now offers an app for vascular surgeons, phlebologists and dermatologists in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app “Biolitec Phlebology” presents information on studies, videos, trade fairs and workshops. In addition to news on the topic and direct contact with the company and the regional sales force, it is also possible to share experiences with each other.

The app is available in German and English and is available free of charge at Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.biolitecphlebologi.app&hl=de) or Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/app/id1496767117). To get full access to the studies and the forum you have to register as a physician.

Almost every year there are new innovations from biolitec® with regard to medical laser technology. All developed therapies are minimally invasive and therefore a relief for the patient. General anesthesia and inpatient stay in hospital can be avoided more and more often. The new technology also makes surgery easier for doctors.

With the ELVeS® Radial® fiber (ELVeS = Endo Laser Vein System) biolitec® has succeeded in developing a state-of-the-art therapy for the treatment of varicose veins. In combination with the unique LEONARDO® laser, not only “normal” varicose veins can be treated, but also branched and particularly large veins. It is the most frequently used laser system worldwide for the treatment of venous insufficiency.

The new biolitec® App for physicians “Biolitec Phlebology” also allows medical users to share experience reports or to post videos or new studies by themselves. Naturally you are constantly updated on the latest news and you can inform yourself about biolitec® products.