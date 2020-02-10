Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Award-winning ice cream shop launches industry-leading green initiative

New City Microcreamery announces a first-of-its-kind initiative to serve sustainable ice cream

Cambridge, MASS. January, 29th, 2020— In an effort to reduce waste, MassLive’s Best Ice Cream in Massachusetts winner, New City Microcreamery (New City), has launched a pioneering green initiative that rewards guests for bringing their own cutlery to the shop. Customers, who use their own spoons and forks to consume their ice cream and other treats, will now receive a twenty-five cent discount on their purchases.

Owner Jason Kleinerman says this initiative is new to the industry and is a natural next step in New City’s ongoing sustainability efforts, which include serving ice cream in compostable cups and offering reusable metal tasting spoons.

“The company’s aspiration is to take steps towards a sustainable experience by eliminating waste,” says Kleinerman. “This is an important part of our commitment to the communities we serve in Cambridge and Hudson. Even if five to 10 percent of our guests start bringing their own spoons, it will make a big difference in the amount of waste generated each day.”

New City Microcreamery (New City) is the world’s first scratch-made large-batch liquid-Nitrogen-chilled ice cream producer and award-winning ice cream parlor with locations in Hudson and Cambridge, MA. Founded in 2015 by partners Michael Kasseris, Karim El-Gamal and Jason Kleinerman, New City is best known for its rich and creamy classics and unique original flavors, all made right in front of the customers in the shops’ open concept liquid Nitrogen spinning stations. New City’s nationally recognized ice cream program is led by pastry chef Alyssa Lieberman. In late 2015, the owners opened a speakeasy craft cocktail bar, Less Than Greater Than, with an entrance inside New City’s Hudson location. Owners, Michael Kasseris and Karim El Gamal, are also the duo behind Rail Trail Flatbread Company, which is often hailed in the community and news media as the catalyst for Hudson’s current economic boom. NCMC has been featured in Zagat, Boston Magazine and more (click here). For more information, visit www.newcitymicrocreamery.com.