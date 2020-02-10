Business Owner and UGA Alumnus Mark Spain to be Featured Expert at University of Georgia Terry Third Thursday Speaker Series

The University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business hosts a monthly speaker series known as Terry Third Thursday. Mark Spain, a Terry College of Business graduate and Georgia native, will be the featured speaker at the February event, sharing insights on how he built the most trusted team in residential real estate that surpassed $1 billion in closed transactions in 2019.

Mark Spain has more than two decades of experience in residential real estate and is the CEO and founder of Mark Spain Real Estate, ranked No. 1 in America for closed transactions by The Wall Street Journal for the second year in a row. After an 18-year real estate career, Mark Spain left Keller Williams to start Mark Spain Real Estate in 2016 and has since expanded to serve Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, with continued growth planned for 2020. In 2019, the company broke the $1 billion annual sales mark for the first time by assisting more than 4,200 families with their real estate needs. This was a significant leap from the $702 million in annual sales accomplished in 2018.

The Terry Third Thursday event featuring Mark Spain will be held February 20, 2020, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Terry Executive Education Center, 3475 Lenox Road, Live Oak Square in Atlanta. Spain will speak on habits required to build a successful business. He has been a guest speaker or panelist at UGA-related events in the past.

Mark Spain Real Estate has made the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for four straight years. His firm just made its second appearance on the UGA Bulldog 100 list, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing, UGA alumni-owned or operated companies.

“It’s an honor to be asked to speak on the habits required to build a business by my alma mater, especially with all the successful business people who have come out of the Terry College of Business,” said Chairman and CEO Mark Spain, who remains an avid UGA Bulldog fan. “I look forward to meeting everyone at the February 20th event.”

To learn more about the Terry Third Thursday breakfast speaking series, read a bio on Mark Spain’s successful business background or to reserve tickets, visit http://events.terry.uga.edu/terry-third-thursday/index.php.