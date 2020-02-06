Ahmed Al Musawi Involves Omani Percussion Beats for His Works on Films and TV Scores

Omani music producer Ahmed Al Musawi uses Omani Folk Percussion Beats for works on film and TV scores to make it unique and exotic soundings.

Ahmed Al Musawi’s music is always awaited by fans. Ahmed Al Musawi is a talented Omani music composer, producer and mixing engineer. His taste in music is unparalleled, he uses traditional folk Omani and folk percussion beats to create music, especially for films or TV scores. It makes the music sound unique and exotic. In 2012 he worked for a TV series project as a score composer and in another series as a music producer and mixing engineer. He also produces several audio advertisements and branding for large companies such as Alsalam Air, Al Maha Petroleum, Oman 2040 vision, Public Authority Consumer Protection, Oman TV, Oman radio, Hala FM, Samatel, Halafony and many more.

As a multi-talented musician in Oman and the first artist who worked as a full-time music producer in the country, Ahmed Al Musawi has helped many other artists to rise on their own feet and help them enter the market. He also produced many singles and albums for various artists in Oman. Besides working as a professional musician, Ahmed Al Musawi also has an interest in business. He owns a music software company called ASamples. The company intended for other musicians a new taste in their music by focusing on selling folk percussion beat from the Arabian peninsula. Currently, he is also developing a kontakt library for Arabian percussion samples and loops.

Ahmed Al Musawi’s talent is not limited to creating film and TV scores. He began designing and supplying recording studios. So far, he has made 14 studios in Oman. He also said he would become a solo music artist and be consistent in using the Omani folk percussion in his music production, even the genre of music is film scores and EDM. “My new goal is to make the Omani percussion beats to be known and used in music globally.” He added.

About Ahmed Al Musawi

Ahmed Al Musawi is a multi-talented film and tv composer from Oman. He was born in Bahrain and grew up in Oman. He began his career as a guitarist and bassist in the 90s and then switched to the keyboards in 1997. He began his career as a music producer in 2001 and produced his first documentary score in 2005. In the 1997-1998 period, he became a keyboardist in Majan band, and started a Gipsy Kings Cover band before expanding to Latin and Pop genres. His next project involves Omani artist Haitham Rafi where they will work on several hits in Arabic/English/Hindi languages.

For more information, please visit his social media page, spotify or visit www.ahmedalmusawi.com.

