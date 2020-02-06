Complete guidance on best spots for kayaking north wales.

You must be searching to find the best place to go kayaing? North Wales is the answer to your question as it is the one point destination for water enthusiastic especially those who love kayaking as you will find different rapids and lake.

For a beginner to an expert, you can try out shady canal, mountain lakes or the wild coastline to have perfect holiday with friends, family or even alone.

If you are planning to try kayaking North Wales, then you must visit Arete outdoor centre where you will the best offers and services under the guidance and supervision of experts. You can try sea kayaking, white water and menai straits trips as per expertise in water sports.

Llyn Padarn lake is just at a walking distance of 5 minutes from Arete outdoor centre that offer sheltered lagoons on both the side of the lake having a length of 3 km. Even, Llynnau Mymbyr lake is another option you can opt for which is in Capel Curig, split into two by channel from where you can have a view of Snowdon. If you want to experience some waves it has a jet of water, flowing out of lake.

