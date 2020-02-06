Elanders Americas Named Best Workplace and Safety Shield Awardee by PIA

Davenport, Iowa – Midland Information Resources (dba Elanders Americas) has been awarded the Best Workplace and Safety Shield designation in the 2020 Best Workplace in the Americas (BWA) awards competition. The BWA awards are awarded to companies that create the best environments for their employees. The BWA awards, presented by Printing Industries of America (PIA), are awarded annually to only those companies meeting rigorous standards in human resources practices.

A panel of printing industry HR professionals evaluated applicants in three categories: Communications & Culture, Employee Resources & Benefits, and Safety & Work Environment. Companies that applied for a Safety Shield designation were evaluated based on Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) compliance standards and best practices in environmental, health, and safety (EHS) practices.

“Elanders Americas is one of the premier companies in the printing industry for employee experiences,” said Adriane Harrison, vice president of Human Relations at PIA. “This award is a testament to Elander’s leadership in developing an ‘employer of choice’ culture.”

“Winning a BWA award for the 19th consecutive year is quite an honor.” said Jeffrey White, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The recognition by PIA is confirmation of our commitment to providing a safe work environment that promotes teamwork, respect, and pride.”

Michael F. Makin, president and CEO of PIA, agrees. “The Best Workplace in the Americas award winners stand among the most distinguished printing industry leaders by human resources standards. Congratulations to Elanders Americas for its outstanding achievement in human resources excellence.”